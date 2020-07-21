Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5112 Panola Mill Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5112 Panola Mill Dr
5112 Panola Mill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5112 Panola Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
his awesome home has everything you need. Nice floorplan. Extra large rooms, Master on main, and basement is 1800 sq ft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have any available units?
5112 Panola Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5112 Panola Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Panola Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Panola Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Panola Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Panola Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Panola Mill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
