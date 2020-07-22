All apartments in DeKalb County
5111 North Woodbridge Trail

5111 North Woodbridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5111 North Woodbridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,544 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have any available units?
5111 North Woodbridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have?
Some of 5111 North Woodbridge Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 North Woodbridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5111 North Woodbridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 North Woodbridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail offers parking.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail has a pool.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 North Woodbridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5111 North Woodbridge Trail has units with air conditioning.
