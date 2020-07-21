5101 Waldrop Place - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newer property with new wood/vinyl flooring all over the unit. Huge master bedroom. 2 Full bath, Unit is on ground floor. You only pay water and electric. HOA takes care of common area landscape & trash. Two tenant parking in the common area parking with tags. Comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry hookups. Also has a storage area of 6x8 separate from the unit. Rent is 995 Security deposit is 995. Total Movein will be $1,990. You can apply on line at bigstar.managebuilding.com Application fee is $50. You can call Amir at 678-469-1115 for further details and viewing. May consider HUD.