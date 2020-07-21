All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

5101 Waldrop Place - 1

5101 Waldrop Place · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Waldrop Place, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newer property with new wood/vinyl flooring all over the unit. Huge master bedroom. 2 Full bath, Unit is on ground floor. You only pay water and electric. HOA takes care of common area landscape & trash. Two tenant parking in the common area parking with tags. Comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry hookups. Also has a storage area of 6x8 separate from the unit. Rent is 995 Security deposit is 995. Total Movein will be $1,990. You can apply on line at bigstar.managebuilding.com Application fee is $50. You can call Amir at 678-469-1115 for further details and viewing. May consider HUD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have any available units?
5101 Waldrop Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have?
Some of 5101 Waldrop Place - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Waldrop Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5101 Waldrop Place - 1 has units with air conditioning.
