DeKalb County, GA
5045 Donnell Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:19 AM

5045 Donnell Way

5045 Donnell Way · No Longer Available
Location

5045 Donnell Way, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Donnell Way have any available units?
5045 Donnell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5045 Donnell Way currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Donnell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Donnell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 Donnell Way is pet friendly.
Does 5045 Donnell Way offer parking?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not offer parking.
Does 5045 Donnell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Donnell Way have a pool?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not have a pool.
Does 5045 Donnell Way have accessible units?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 Donnell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 Donnell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5045 Donnell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
