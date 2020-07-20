All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:22 PM

5032 Jack Drive

5032 Jack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Jack Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Jack Drive have any available units?
5032 Jack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5032 Jack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Jack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Jack Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Jack Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Jack Drive offer parking?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Jack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Jack Drive have a pool?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Jack Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Jack Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Jack Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Jack Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
