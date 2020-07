Amenities

Stone Mountain Ranch - Ranch on full basement that is partially finished. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with living room, dining room and den. Screened porch overlooks large private backyard that backs up to creek. Large basement features finished area with wood paneling and a large unfinished area great for storage. Don't miss the fireplace on the main level as well as the terrace level. Check out the two patios on the terrace level.



