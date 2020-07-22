Rent Calculator
DeKalb County, GA
/
4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive
4965 W Saddle Ridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4965 W Saddle Ridge Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have any available units?
4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4965 West Saddle Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
