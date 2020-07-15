All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

4963 Ivylog Ct

4963 Ivylog Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4963 Ivylog Ct, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 04/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 886063792

Address - 4963 Ivylog Court, Lithonia, GA 30038

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2S7beFW

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/709052

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1436 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Lithonia, GAis available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2S7beFW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have any available units?
4963 Ivylog Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4963 Ivylog Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4963 Ivylog Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4963 Ivylog Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4963 Ivylog Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct offer parking?
No, 4963 Ivylog Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4963 Ivylog Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4963 Ivylog Ct has a pool.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have accessible units?
No, 4963 Ivylog Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4963 Ivylog Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4963 Ivylog Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4963 Ivylog Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
