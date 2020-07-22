All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 26 2019 at 9:34 AM

494 Orchards Walk 494

494 Orchards Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

494 Orchards Walk, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME WON'T LAST, HURRY MUST SEE CLASSIC STYLE WELL BUILT, CLOSE TO SHOPPING ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND SMALL NEIGHBORHOOD. READY TO BE LEASED BY MAY 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have any available units?
494 Orchards Walk 494 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 494 Orchards Walk 494 currently offering any rent specials?
494 Orchards Walk 494 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Orchards Walk 494 pet-friendly?
No, 494 Orchards Walk 494 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 offer parking?
Yes, 494 Orchards Walk 494 offers parking.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Orchards Walk 494 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have a pool?
No, 494 Orchards Walk 494 does not have a pool.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have accessible units?
No, 494 Orchards Walk 494 does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Orchards Walk 494 has units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Orchards Walk 494 have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Orchards Walk 494 does not have units with air conditioning.
