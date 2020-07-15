All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4935 River Overlook Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4935 River Overlook Way

4935 River Overlook Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4935 River Overlook Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 River Overlook Way have any available units?
4935 River Overlook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4935 River Overlook Way currently offering any rent specials?
4935 River Overlook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 River Overlook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4935 River Overlook Way is pet friendly.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way offer parking?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not offer parking.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way have a pool?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not have a pool.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way have accessible units?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 River Overlook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 River Overlook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
