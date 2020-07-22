Rent Calculator
4929 Flakes Mill Rd
4929 Flakes Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4929 Flakes Mill Road, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Craftsman style bungalow with updated interior application on website, very private, fireplace, vaulted ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have any available units?
4929 Flakes Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have?
Some of 4929 Flakes Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4929 Flakes Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Flakes Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Flakes Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4929 Flakes Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4929 Flakes Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
