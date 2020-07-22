All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4917 Ozment Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Ozment Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have any available units?
4917 Ozment Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4917 Ozment Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Ozment Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Ozment Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Ozment Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Ozment Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
