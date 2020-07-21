All apartments in DeKalb County
4900 Brookstone Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

4900 Brookstone Place

4900 Brookstone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4900 Brookstone Place, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Will be cleaned up, painted, new carpet installed. The property will not be available to view the interior until January 11th.We accept section 8 housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Brookstone Place have any available units?
4900 Brookstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4900 Brookstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Brookstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Brookstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place offer parking?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place have a pool?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place have accessible units?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Brookstone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 Brookstone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
