All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4887 Martins Crossing Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4887 Martins Crossing Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:03 AM

4887 Martins Crossing Road

4887 Martins Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4887 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have any available units?
4887 Martins Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have?
Some of 4887 Martins Crossing Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4887 Martins Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
4887 Martins Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4887 Martins Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4887 Martins Crossing Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4887 Martins Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4887 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University