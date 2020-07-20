All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4841 Candlewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4841 Candlewood Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

4841 Candlewood Lane

4841 Candlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4841 Candlewood Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Renovated. No Carpet. New Kitchen and Appliances. New Baths. New Flooring. Paint. Everything is re-done. Basement for extra space. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Den. Eat-in Kitchen. Granite Countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have any available units?
4841 Candlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4841 Candlewood Lane have?
Some of 4841 Candlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Candlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Candlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Candlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4841 Candlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Candlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Candlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 4841 Candlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4841 Candlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Candlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 Candlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University