Totally Renovated. No Carpet. New Kitchen and Appliances. New Baths. New Flooring. Paint. Everything is re-done. Basement for extra space. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Den. Eat-in Kitchen. Granite Countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4841 Candlewood Lane have any available units?
4841 Candlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4841 Candlewood Lane have?
Some of 4841 Candlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Candlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Candlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.