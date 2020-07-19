Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4841 Buchli Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4841 Buchli Ln
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4841 Buchli Ln
4841 Buchli Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4841 Buchli Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Section 8 welcome... Lots of space for the money! Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have any available units?
4841 Buchli Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4841 Buchli Ln have?
Some of 4841 Buchli Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4841 Buchli Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Buchli Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Buchli Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Buchli Ln offers parking.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have a pool?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have accessible units?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Buchli Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
