All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4841 Buchli Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4841 Buchli Ln
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:34 AM

4841 Buchli Ln

4841 Buchli Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4841 Buchli Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Section 8 welcome... Lots of space for the money! Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 Buchli Ln have any available units?
4841 Buchli Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4841 Buchli Ln have?
Some of 4841 Buchli Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 Buchli Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4841 Buchli Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 Buchli Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4841 Buchli Ln offers parking.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have a pool?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have accessible units?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 Buchli Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 Buchli Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 Buchli Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University