Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4778 Jackam Ridge Court

4778 Jackam Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4778 Jackam Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required.

Our homes are leased in the current condition. Refrigerator installed at move-in.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. If you are not sent an actual numeric code, you do not have access to the property.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have any available units?
4778 Jackam Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4778 Jackam Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4778 Jackam Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 Jackam Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4778 Jackam Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4778 Jackam Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
