Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4771 Bob White Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4771 Bob White Run
4771 Bob White Run
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4771 Bob White Run, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17e78fd00d ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4771 Bob White Run have any available units?
4771 Bob White Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4771 Bob White Run currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Bob White Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Bob White Run pet-friendly?
No, 4771 Bob White Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4771 Bob White Run offer parking?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not offer parking.
Does 4771 Bob White Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Bob White Run have a pool?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not have a pool.
Does 4771 Bob White Run have accessible units?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Bob White Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4771 Bob White Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 4771 Bob White Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
