DeKalb County, GA
473 Maid Marion Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:54 PM

473 Maid Marion Lane

473 Maid Marion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

473 Maid Marion Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This gorgeous home, located in Stone Mountain, has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and freshly painted walls. In the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that it will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances. To enhance the kitchen, the white cabinets add to the airy and bright atmosphere of the room. A great feature in the living room is a lovely, stone fireplace that is perfectly positioned in the corner to maximize floor space. Addition to all this, is a set of French doors that open up to the covered deck and fenced backyard! This home is waiting for you to put your personal style and flair, so apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. You will enjoy living at 473 Maid Marion Lane!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have any available units?
473 Maid Marion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 473 Maid Marion Lane have?
Some of 473 Maid Marion Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Maid Marion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
473 Maid Marion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Maid Marion Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Maid Marion Lane is pet friendly.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane offer parking?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not offer parking.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have a pool?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have accessible units?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Maid Marion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Maid Marion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
