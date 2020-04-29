Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Time to start packing! This gorgeous home, located in Stone Mountain, has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and freshly painted walls. In the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that it will come fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances. To enhance the kitchen, the white cabinets add to the airy and bright atmosphere of the room. A great feature in the living room is a lovely, stone fireplace that is perfectly positioned in the corner to maximize floor space. Addition to all this, is a set of French doors that open up to the covered deck and fenced backyard! This home is waiting for you to put your personal style and flair, so apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. You will enjoy living at 473 Maid Marion Lane!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.