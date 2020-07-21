4681 Hairston Crossing Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the quiet sought after Stone Mountain. This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious living room and separate dining area,

Den has a working fireplace

3 bedrooms, 2 baths;

Large kitchen has lots of cabinet storage

and a full basement with washer and dryer connections; the 1 car garage is attached.

Fenced private back yard.

Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property. Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



Near by schools are:

Rockbridge Elementary

Freedom Middle School

Advance Preparatory Academy



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.



Security Deposit 1.5 x rent with good credit/rent history.



To qualify:

Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent.

All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossession in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

Contact us to schedule a showing.