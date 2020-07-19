All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 23 2019 at 5:15 PM

4680 Big Valley Road

4680 Big Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4680 Big Valley Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 Big Valley Road have any available units?
4680 Big Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4680 Big Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
4680 Big Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 Big Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4680 Big Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road offer parking?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road have a pool?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4680 Big Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4680 Big Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
