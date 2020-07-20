Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 467 Safari Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
467 Safari Circle
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
467 Safari Circle
467 Safari Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
467 Safari Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom just minutes away from the Indian Creek Transit station. Hurry in this one will not last long!! Listing managed by Clyde Brigman
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 467 Safari Circle have any available units?
467 Safari Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 467 Safari Circle currently offering any rent specials?
467 Safari Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Safari Circle pet-friendly?
No, 467 Safari Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 467 Safari Circle offer parking?
Yes, 467 Safari Circle offers parking.
Does 467 Safari Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Safari Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Safari Circle have a pool?
No, 467 Safari Circle does not have a pool.
Does 467 Safari Circle have accessible units?
No, 467 Safari Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Safari Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 Safari Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 467 Safari Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 Safari Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University