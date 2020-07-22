Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4649 Big Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4649 Big Valley Court
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4649 Big Valley Court
4649 Big Valley Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4649 Big Valley Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have any available units?
4649 Big Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4649 Big Valley Court have?
Some of 4649 Big Valley Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4649 Big Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
4649 Big Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 Big Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 4649 Big Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 4649 Big Valley Court offers parking.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 Big Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have a pool?
No, 4649 Big Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 4649 Big Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4649 Big Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4649 Big Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4649 Big Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
