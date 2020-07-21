Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4636 Big Valley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4636 Big Valley Rd
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4636 Big Valley Rd
4636 Big Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4636 Big Valley Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family house in Stone Mountain with four bedroom and a basement. Freshly painted, clean and ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have any available units?
4636 Big Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4636 Big Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Big Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Big Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4636 Big Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4636 Big Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University