Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:27 AM

4630 Galleon Crossing

4630 Galleon Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

4630 Galleon Crossing, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TThis home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,675

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have any available units?
4630 Galleon Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4630 Galleon Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Galleon Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Galleon Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 Galleon Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing offer parking?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have a pool?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Galleon Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Galleon Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
