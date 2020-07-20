Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4578 Post Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4578 Post Ridge Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4578 Post Ridge Lane
4578 Post Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4578 Post Ridge Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Ranch - Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. No Section 8
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2521597)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have any available units?
4578 Post Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4578 Post Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4578 Post Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 Post Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4578 Post Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4578 Post Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
