Very cozy town home in quiet neighborhood. 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bath. Good size bedrooms and double closets in master bedroom.Hardwood floor throughout whole home. Easy access to shopping and US-78. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 457 Prince Of Wales have any available units?
457 Prince Of Wales doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 457 Prince Of Wales currently offering any rent specials?
457 Prince Of Wales is not currently offering any rent specials.