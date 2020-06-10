Rent Calculator
Home
DeKalb County, GA
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail
No Longer Available
Location
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c2312c0a6 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have any available units?
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4566 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
