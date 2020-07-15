All apartments in DeKalb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:59 AM

4517 Golf Vista Circle

4517 Golf Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Golf Vista Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have any available units?
4517 Golf Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have?
Some of 4517 Golf Vista Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Golf Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Golf Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Golf Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Golf Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Golf Vista Circle offers parking.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Golf Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 4517 Golf Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 4517 Golf Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 Golf Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 Golf Vista Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 Golf Vista Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
