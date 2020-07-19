All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4516 To Lani Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4516 To Lani Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 To Lani Trail

4516 to Lani Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4516 to Lani Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,085 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4598137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 To Lani Trail have any available units?
4516 To Lani Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4516 To Lani Trail have?
Some of 4516 To Lani Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 To Lani Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4516 To Lani Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 To Lani Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 To Lani Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail offer parking?
No, 4516 To Lani Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 To Lani Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4516 To Lani Trail has a pool.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail have accessible units?
No, 4516 To Lani Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 To Lani Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 To Lani Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4516 To Lani Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University