Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4476 Thornwood Trail
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:26 PM

4476 Thornwood Trail

4476 Thornwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4476 Thornwood Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have any available units?
4476 Thornwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4476 Thornwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4476 Thornwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 Thornwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4476 Thornwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail offer parking?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have a pool?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4476 Thornwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4476 Thornwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
