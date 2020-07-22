4473 Thornwood Trail

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3bedroom/2bath /wcar garage/fenced yard Stn Mtn



This beautiful single family home is located in the quiet subdiivision of Thornwood. The home features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a working fireplace. It has a 2 car garage, large backyard, large master bathroom suit and a beautiful full kitchen.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Near by schools are:

AllGood Elementary

Freedom Middle

Clarkston High School



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.



Security Deposit $1,200.00 with good credit/rent history.



To qualify:

Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent.

All responsible occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years)

A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath