Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4449 Cedar Ridge Trail

4449 Cedar Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4449 Cedar Ridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of kind ranch home in a beautiful peaceful location.

Freshly painted, eat in kitchen area, new dishwasher and other kitchen appliances included.

Spacious private backyard.

Close to I-285 close to shopping and Marta.

Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past 3-5 years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. Application through rently.com. Deposit min $995.00.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS AND TO APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE GO TO RENTLY. COM OR CALL 1-888-883-1193 AND ENTER CODE:1576718

***$30.00 Trash fee to be paid with rent monthly***

***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have any available units?
4449 Cedar Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4449 Cedar Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4449 Cedar Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
