4449 Cedar Ridge Trail

Amenities
One of kind ranch home in a beautiful peaceful location.
Freshly painted, eat in kitchen area, new dishwasher and other kitchen appliances included.
Spacious private backyard.
Close to I-285 close to shopping and Marta.
Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.
Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past 3-5 years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. Application through rently.com. Deposit min $995.00.
***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS AND TO APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE GO TO RENTLY. COM OR CALL 1-888-883-1193 AND ENTER CODE:1576718
***$30.00 Trash fee to be paid with rent monthly***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.