All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4411 Ward Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4411 Ward Bluff
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4411 Ward Bluff
4411 Ward Bluff Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4411 Ward Bluff Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Split Level Contemporary floor plan, 2 sty foyer, master on main level, Great room with fplc, eat in kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms on lower level plus full bath, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have any available units?
4411 Ward Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4411 Ward Bluff have?
Some of 4411 Ward Bluff's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4411 Ward Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Ward Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Ward Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Ward Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Ward Bluff offers parking.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Ward Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have a pool?
No, 4411 Ward Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have accessible units?
No, 4411 Ward Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Ward Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Ward Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 4411 Ward Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
