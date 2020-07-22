All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4403 Ward Bluff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4403 Ward Bluff Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4403 Ward Bluff Court

4403 Ward Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4403 Ward Bluff Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have any available units?
4403 Ward Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4403 Ward Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Ward Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Ward Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Ward Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 Ward Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 Ward Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University