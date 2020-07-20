All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:01 PM

4402 Pacer Court

4402 Pacer Court · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Pacer Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Pacer Court have any available units?
4402 Pacer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4402 Pacer Court currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Pacer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Pacer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Pacer Court is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Pacer Court offer parking?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Pacer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Pacer Court have a pool?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Pacer Court have accessible units?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Pacer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Pacer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Pacer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
