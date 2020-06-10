All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4390 Mercer Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

4390 Mercer Road

4390 Mercer Road · No Longer Available
Location

4390 Mercer Road, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Dekalb, Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Mercer Road have any available units?
4390 Mercer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4390 Mercer Road have?
Some of 4390 Mercer Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4390 Mercer Road currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Mercer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Mercer Road pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Mercer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4390 Mercer Road offer parking?
No, 4390 Mercer Road does not offer parking.
Does 4390 Mercer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Mercer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Mercer Road have a pool?
No, 4390 Mercer Road does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Mercer Road have accessible units?
No, 4390 Mercer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Mercer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4390 Mercer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Mercer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Mercer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
