439 Ohern Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.



This large traditional rental home in Stone Mountain, GA has so many features, it's just hard to list them all in one spot. A formal living room and family room with working fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Black Granite Counter Tops in kitchen not usually found in homes for rent in Stone Mountain; Natural Stone Backsplash, Updated Cabinets. Other features found in this rental home are a Stainless Steel Sink, pull out Faucets, updated Light Fixtures, and so much more.



It is such a rarity to have all these feature in a home for rent in Stone Mountain. Updated carpet and tile in the bathrooms. All bathrooms updated. Large breakfast area opens up to a deck and has lots of light and space for the whole family. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops, matching appliances, stainless steel sink, stainless steel pull-out faucet and natural stone backsplash. Fenced in backyard. Updated mechanicals. This rental home in Stone Mountain is large, well maintained and available now.



Schools



Elementary school: Eldridge L. Miller



Middle school: Redan



High school: Redan



Tenant Requirements



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18



2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18



3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent



4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings



5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check



6. Credit score of 550 or above as an average for all financially responsible individuals



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.



9. First month rent required.



10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.



Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com.



Stone Mountain Property Management Services



ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has spent last seven years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Stone Mountain property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty LLC. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.

Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Stone Mountain property management is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.



Inquire About Our Stone Mountain Property Management Services



Stone Mountain property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has the expertise you can count on and trust.

Check out our blogs on landlording and property management, our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus and don't forget to watch our videos on property management tips and tricks available on YouTube, visit our site at www.alhpodland.com or just give us a call at 404-937-1850.

ALH|Podland Realty, Stone Property Management Company. Check us our on our website at Stone Mountain Property Management Services



Contact us to schedule a showing.