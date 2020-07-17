All apartments in DeKalb County
439 Ohern Court
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:40 PM

439 Ohern Court

439 O Hern Court · (770) 783-3737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

439 O Hern Court, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.

This large traditional rental home in Stone Mountain, GA has so many features, it's just hard to list them all in one spot. A formal living room and family room with working fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Black Granite Counter Tops in kitchen not usually found in homes for rent in Stone Mountain; Natural Stone Backsplash, Updated Cabinets. Other features found in this rental home are a Stainless Steel Sink, pull out Faucets, updated Light Fixtures, and so much more.

It is such a rarity to have all these feature in a home for rent in Stone Mountain. Updated carpet and tile in the bathrooms. All bathrooms updated. Large breakfast area opens up to a deck and has lots of light and space for the whole family. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops, matching appliances, stainless steel sink, stainless steel pull-out faucet and natural stone backsplash. Fenced in backyard. Updated mechanicals. This rental home in Stone Mountain is large, well maintained and available now.

Schools

Elementary school: Eldridge L. Miller

Middle school: Redan

High school: Redan

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.
1. Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant over the age of 18

2. A copy of the SS card for each applicant over the age of 18

3. Last 90 days of pay stubs, 2 years of tax returns, W-2, Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that show income is .28 times the rent

4. No prior evictions, landlord lawsuits or disposessory filings

5. Five point criminal, credit and background checks, child molester, terrorist check

6. Credit score of 550 or above as an average for all financially responsible individuals

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for each applicant over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older to be financially responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your circumstances.

9. First month rent required.

10. Pets of any kind are NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full first month rent.
Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Ohern Court have any available units?
439 Ohern Court has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 439 Ohern Court have?
Some of 439 Ohern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Ohern Court currently offering any rent specials?
439 Ohern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Ohern Court pet-friendly?
No, 439 Ohern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 439 Ohern Court offer parking?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not offer parking.
Does 439 Ohern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Ohern Court have a pool?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not have a pool.
Does 439 Ohern Court have accessible units?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Ohern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Ohern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Ohern Court does not have units with air conditioning.
