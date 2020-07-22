Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 437 Mt Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
437 Mt Vista Rd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
437 Mt Vista Rd
437 Mount Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
437 Mount Vista Road, DeKalb County, GA 30087
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath. Open floor plan with private backyard. Hardwood throughout. One car port. Laundry Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have any available units?
437 Mt Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 437 Mt Vista Rd have?
Some of 437 Mt Vista Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 437 Mt Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
437 Mt Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Mt Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 437 Mt Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 437 Mt Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Mt Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 437 Mt Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 437 Mt Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Mt Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Mt Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Mt Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University