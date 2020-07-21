All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4358 Lincolndale Drive

4358 Lincolndale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4358 Lincolndale Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30294

4358 Lincolndale Drive Available 09/21/19 Cozy and Quiet 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Ellenwood! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006874

This one-story brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, central air and heating home is located in a great community for a growing family Nearby schools include Anointed Word Christian Schools International and Anointed Word Christian School. The closest grocery store is T's Intown Groceries. The closest coffee shop is The Backyard BBQ PIT. The closest restaurant is Bar & Grill.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4358 Lincolndale Drive is currently being rented for $1140/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3471435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

