Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4358 Lincolndale Drive Available 09/21/19 Cozy and Quiet 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Ellenwood! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006874



This one-story brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, central air and heating home is located in a great community for a growing family Nearby schools include Anointed Word Christian Schools International and Anointed Word Christian School. The closest grocery store is T's Intown Groceries. The closest coffee shop is The Backyard BBQ PIT. The closest restaurant is Bar & Grill.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:



Minimum Credit Score of 550



Minimum Income Requirement 1200



No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years



No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4358 Lincolndale Drive is currently being rented for $1140/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



