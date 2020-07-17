All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:36 PM

4346 Traipse Path

4346 Traipse Path · (678) 649-4189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4346 Traipse Path, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with open space. Nice flooring through out the first floor. New granite countertops, 42" kitchen cabinets, large kitchen island with undermounted sink, double vanity sink in master bath, waterproof vinyl plank flooring through main level, separate garden tub and shower, and new appliances. Enjoy your weekend with a nice patio for entertainment.

Ready to schedule a showing? Please visit:
https://u25608.rently.com/propertiesSearch2

Ready to apply? Visit EncoreRental.com to reserve this home.

For more information, contact:
Andrea Price
(678) 649-4189
aprice@encorerental.com

**Photos are of a model home and show basic features of similar home. Actual home will may have various finishes not shown in photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Traipse Path have any available units?
4346 Traipse Path has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4346 Traipse Path have?
Some of 4346 Traipse Path's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Traipse Path currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Traipse Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Traipse Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 Traipse Path is pet friendly.
Does 4346 Traipse Path offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Traipse Path offers parking.
Does 4346 Traipse Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Traipse Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Traipse Path have a pool?
No, 4346 Traipse Path does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Traipse Path have accessible units?
No, 4346 Traipse Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Traipse Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4346 Traipse Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 4346 Traipse Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4346 Traipse Path has units with air conditioning.
