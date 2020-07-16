All apartments in DeKalb County
4324 Grant Forest Circle
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:58 PM

4324 Grant Forest Circle

4324 Grant Forest Circle · (678) 403-0294
Location

4324 Grant Forest Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30288

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

Lucky you to have found this beautiful home to move your family into just in time for the school year. Welcome to 4324 Grant Forest Circle - your new home! This property is located in such a quiet and peaceful community to raise your children in without one worry. Upon entry of this home your eyes will be pleased to see the open layout of this home. On the ground level you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and the half bathroom. The Chef of the home will easily be able to entertain while cooking. The kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher, stove and fridge. Upstairs you will be able to find all the bedrooms that offer ample space with matching closet space. The icing on the cake is this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have any available units?
4324 Grant Forest Circle has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have?
Some of 4324 Grant Forest Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Grant Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Grant Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Grant Forest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Grant Forest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle offer parking?
No, 4324 Grant Forest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Grant Forest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have a pool?
No, 4324 Grant Forest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 4324 Grant Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Grant Forest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 Grant Forest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 Grant Forest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
