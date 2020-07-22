Rent Calculator
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM
1 of 25
4310 Ridgetop Dr
4310 Ridgetop Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4310 Ridgetop Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New single family home in Ellenwood. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of space in well established neighborhood. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have any available units?
4310 Ridgetop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have?
Some of 4310 Ridgetop Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4310 Ridgetop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Ridgetop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Ridgetop Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Ridgetop Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Ridgetop Dr offers parking.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Ridgetop Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have a pool?
No, 4310 Ridgetop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have accessible units?
No, 4310 Ridgetop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Ridgetop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Ridgetop Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Ridgetop Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
