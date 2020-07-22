All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

4303 Mercer Road

4303 Mercer Road · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Mercer Road, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Mercer Road have any available units?
4303 Mercer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4303 Mercer Road have?
Some of 4303 Mercer Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Mercer Road currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Mercer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Mercer Road pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Mercer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4303 Mercer Road offer parking?
No, 4303 Mercer Road does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Mercer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Mercer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Mercer Road have a pool?
No, 4303 Mercer Road does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Mercer Road have accessible units?
No, 4303 Mercer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Mercer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Mercer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 Mercer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4303 Mercer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
