430 Sherwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Sherwood Circle

430 Sherwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

430 Sherwood Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Sherwood Circle have any available units?
430 Sherwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 430 Sherwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
430 Sherwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Sherwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Sherwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle offer parking?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle have a pool?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Sherwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Sherwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
