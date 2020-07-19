All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

43 Willowick Ct

43 Willowick Court · No Longer Available
Location

43 Willowick Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE APRIL 30TH***

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome! Beautiful hardwood floors, formal dining and master bedroom on main level.

**A MUST SEE**

**NO PETS**

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Willowick Ct have any available units?
43 Willowick Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 43 Willowick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
43 Willowick Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Willowick Ct pet-friendly?
No, 43 Willowick Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 43 Willowick Ct offer parking?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not offer parking.
Does 43 Willowick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Willowick Ct have a pool?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 43 Willowick Ct have accessible units?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Willowick Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Willowick Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Willowick Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
