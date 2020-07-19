43 Willowick Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVE-IN IS ON OR BEFORE APRIL 30TH***



Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome! Beautiful hardwood floors, formal dining and master bedroom on main level.



**A MUST SEE**



**NO PETS**



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.

Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application