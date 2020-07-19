All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4292 Westglen Rd

4292 Westglen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4292 Westglen Rd, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until the 31st of January. Apply Now!

Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 01/31/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 886035830

Address - 4292 Westglen Rd Ellenwood (Dekalb County) GA 30294

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Pdg0fR

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/665373

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1442 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Ellenwood, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm : Owners.com
Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez
Contact Number: 770-569-3032
Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Pdg0fR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 Westglen Rd have any available units?
4292 Westglen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4292 Westglen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4292 Westglen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 Westglen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4292 Westglen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd offer parking?
No, 4292 Westglen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4292 Westglen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4292 Westglen Rd has a pool.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd have accessible units?
No, 4292 Westglen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4292 Westglen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4292 Westglen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4292 Westglen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
