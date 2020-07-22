Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM
1 of 12
4279 Linecrest Lane
4279 Linecrest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4279 Linecrest Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30294
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice home with private back yard! - Established community with great neighbors. Private back yard. Very clean. Separate dining room. Nice master suite with walk-in closet and double vanities.
(RLNE3212277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have any available units?
4279 Linecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4279 Linecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4279 Linecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 Linecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4279 Linecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4279 Linecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
