4244 Wesley Hall Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Very Large 2 Bedroom Home. Vaulted Ceilings. Spacious Family Room with Fireplace. Open Floor Plan! Home is all one level!!! Great Location near I-285 & I-20!

No Pets! Maximum of 3 People allowed in Home! Professional Yard Maintenance included in the Rent & paid by Landlord! No Vouchers or Section 8!!!