All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4244 Wesley Hall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4244 Wesley Hall Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

4244 Wesley Hall Court

4244 Wesley Hall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4244 Wesley Hall Court, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Very Large 2 Bedroom Home. Vaulted Ceilings. Spacious Family Room with Fireplace. Open Floor Plan! Home is all one level!!! Great Location near I-285 & I-20!
No Pets! Maximum of 3 People allowed in Home! Professional Yard Maintenance included in the Rent & paid by Landlord! No Vouchers or Section 8!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have any available units?
4244 Wesley Hall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have?
Some of 4244 Wesley Hall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Wesley Hall Court currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Wesley Hall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Wesley Hall Court pet-friendly?
No, 4244 Wesley Hall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Wesley Hall Court offers parking.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Wesley Hall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have a pool?
No, 4244 Wesley Hall Court does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have accessible units?
No, 4244 Wesley Hall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 Wesley Hall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4244 Wesley Hall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4244 Wesley Hall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University