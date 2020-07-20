4244 Wesley Hall Court

Very Large 2 Bedroom Home. Vaulted Ceilings. Spacious Family Room with Fireplace. Open Floor Plan! Home is all one level!!! Great Location near I-285 & I-20! No Pets! Maximum of 3 People allowed in Home! Professional Yard Maintenance included in the Rent & paid by Landlord! No Vouchers or Section 8!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
