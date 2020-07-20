Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue
4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floorplan 1st Floor. All Electric. House in Great Condition. Minutes away from Stonecrest Mall and I-20. 1-Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have any available units?
4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have?
Some of 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4219 Chestnut Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
